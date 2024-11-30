MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Short Interest Update

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MIND C.T.I.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND C.T.I. stock. Glenorchy Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,544 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd owned 1.30% of MIND C.T.I. worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNDO opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.79. MIND C.T.I. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.28.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. ( NASDAQ:MNDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 22.08%.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging.

