Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. reduced its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 10,687.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 319,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after buying an additional 316,552 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 274,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after acquiring an additional 183,407 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,073,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,431,000 after acquiring an additional 178,939 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,614,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,885,000 after purchasing an additional 167,596 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 591,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,557,000 after purchasing an additional 138,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,440.60. This trade represents a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,147 shares of company stock valued at $76,245 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $43.06 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.80 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average of $91.36.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNA. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

