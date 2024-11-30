Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,726 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 128.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 121,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Monster Beverage by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 33,478 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 151,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $55.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $61.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.45.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

