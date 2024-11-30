Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in Moody’s by 566.7% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $536.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Moody’s from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James cut Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $451.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 1,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $777,294.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at $654,296. This trade represents a 54.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.99, for a total value of $134,596.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,387,952.46. This trade represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $500.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $474.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.37. The company has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.29. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $358.68 and a 52 week high of $503.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.32. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.97% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.05%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

