Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Short Interest Up 106.9% in November

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 106.9% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,946,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,870,000 after purchasing an additional 294,810 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,585,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,383,000 after acquiring an additional 49,057 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $9,304,000. Matisse Capital grew its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 39.9% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 184,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 52,750 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 58,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter.

Get Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Price Performance

NYSE CAF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,022. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $16.11.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.