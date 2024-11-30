MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the October 31st total of 229,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

MPC Container Ships ASA Stock Performance

MPC Container Ships ASA stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,346. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. MPC Container Ships ASA has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.41.

Get MPC Container Ships ASA alerts:

MPC Container Ships ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

MPC Container Ships ASA owns and operates a portfolio of container vessels. The company focuses on small-to mid-size vessels that are chartered out on time-charter contracts to global and regional liner shipping companies serving intra-regional trade lanes. It operates a fleet of 59 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 126,943 twenty-foot equivalent units.

Receive News & Ratings for MPC Container Ships ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MPC Container Ships ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.