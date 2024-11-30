Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTL. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.25 to C$18.75 in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on Mullen Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

MTL stock opened at C$15.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$12.47 and a 1-year high of C$15.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.69%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

