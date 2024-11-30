Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.92.

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MUR opened at $32.47 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $30.99 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.21.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $758.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.74 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 1,015.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

