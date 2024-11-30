Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE NTZ opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned 1.13% of Natuzzi at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.
