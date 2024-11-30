NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 7449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

NatWest Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 16.17%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.