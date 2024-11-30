NCM Capital Management LLC Has $503,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

NCM Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,682 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,187,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 544,807 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 25,320.8% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 516,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,854,000 after buying an additional 514,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $78,434,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $245.59 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $183.15 and a 52-week high of $257.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.53 and a 200-day moving average of $231.47.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

