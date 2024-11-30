NCM Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,450 Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

NCM Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HELO. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 13,983 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the second quarter worth $2,313,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HELO opened at $63.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.72 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.72. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $63.07.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

