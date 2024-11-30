NCM Capital Management LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

NCM Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $222,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,894 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMD opened at $137.18 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.37 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $222.62 billion, a PE ratio of 123.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.71.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

