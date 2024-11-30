NCM Capital Management LLC Sells 230 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

NCM Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $241.87 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $178.21 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.22 and a 200-day moving average of $215.47.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

