NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.29.

NTES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $87.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.23. NetEase has a 12 month low of $75.85 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 1,415.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 55.5% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

