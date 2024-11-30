Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) Critical Review

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Artiva Biotherapeutics and Neurocrine Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artiva Biotherapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Neurocrine Biosciences 0 5 18 1 2.83

Artiva Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 66.28%. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus target price of $163.91, indicating a potential upside of 29.32%. Given Artiva Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Artiva Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artiva Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Neurocrine Biosciences $2.24 billion 5.72 $249.70 million $3.73 33.98

This table compares Artiva Biotherapeutics and Neurocrine Biosciences”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Artiva Biotherapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Artiva Biotherapeutics and Neurocrine Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artiva Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A Neurocrine Biosciences 17.21% 15.68% 11.38%

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Artiva Biotherapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma. It also develops AB-201, an allogeneic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-NK cell product candidate; and AB-205, an allogeneic anti-CD5 CAR-NK cell product candidate. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids. Its product candidates in clinical development include valbenazine to treat dyskinetic cerebral palsy in pediatrics and adults; NBI-921352 to treat developmental and epileptic encephalopathy syndrome in pediatrics and adults; NBI-827104 to treat epileptic encephalopathy with continuous spike-and-wave during sleep; NBI-1076986 to treat movement disorders; crinecerfront to treat congenital adrenal hyperplasia in adults and children; EFMODY to treat congenital adrenal hyperplasia and adrenal insufficiency in adults; valbenazine for the adjunctive treatment of schizophrenia; NBI-1065845 for the treatment of inadequate response to treatment in major depressive disorder; luvadaxistat to treat cognitive impairment related to schizophrenia; NBI-1117568 for the treatment of schizophrenia; NBI-1070770 to treat major depressive disorder; NBI-1117570 for the treatment of symptoms of psychosis and cognition in neurological and neuropsychiatric conditions; and NBI-1117569, NBI-1117567, and NBI-1065890 to treat CNS indications. The company also has license and collaboration agreements with Heptares Therapeutics Limited; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.; BIAL Portela & Ca, S.A.; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; and AbbVie Inc. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

