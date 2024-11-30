Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVRO shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nevro from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Nevro from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Nevro from $6.89 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

NYSE NVRO opened at $4.60 on Friday. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $172.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.40. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Nevro by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nevro by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 94,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,863 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Nevro by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Nevro by 490.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 605,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 1,788.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

