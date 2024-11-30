NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in November

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NEXE Innovations Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NEXNF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. 11,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,788. NEXE Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.

Get NEXE Innovations alerts:

NEXE Innovations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.