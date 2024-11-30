Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in November

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Nippon Sheet Glass Price Performance

Shares of Nippon Sheet Glass stock remained flat at $2.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. Nippon Sheet Glass has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

Get Nippon Sheet Glass alerts:

Nippon Sheet Glass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of glass and glazing products in Japan, Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Architectural, Automotive, Technical Glass, and Other segments. It offers architectural glass products, including solar control, thermal insulation, fire protection, noise control, safety and security, self-cleaning, decoration glass, glass systems, solar energy, and special applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Sheet Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Sheet Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.