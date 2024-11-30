Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in November

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Nippon Sheet Glass Price Performance
Shares of Nippon Sheet Glass stock remained flat at $2.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. Nippon Sheet Glass has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $2.50.
Nippon Sheet Glass Company Profile
