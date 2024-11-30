NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.29.

Several research firms have commented on NMIH. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $39.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.47. NMI has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,818,000 after purchasing an additional 358,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NMI by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,857,000 after buying an additional 35,351 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.1% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,451,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,457,000 after buying an additional 51,194 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of NMI by 38.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,942,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,009,000 after acquiring an additional 534,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,617,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,063,000 after acquiring an additional 251,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

