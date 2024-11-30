Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nortech Systems Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of NSYS stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. Nortech Systems has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27.

Institutional Trading of Nortech Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.95% of Nortech Systems worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

