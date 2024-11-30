Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.61), with a volume of 52746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.50 ($0.66).

The firm has a market cap of £7.49 million, a PE ratio of 607.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 57.51.

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Specialist Building Services Activities.

