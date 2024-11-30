Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $840,000 Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. decreased its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,152 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in IDACORP by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 545.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 12,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IDACORP from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IDACORP from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.83.

IDACORP Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE IDA opened at $118.54 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $120.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.92 and its 200-day moving average is $101.07.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $528.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.39 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.82%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

