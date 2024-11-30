Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Increases Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 1,213.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $260.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.08 and a 200 day moving average of $236.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.20. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.42 and a 12-month high of $267.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $224,987.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,507,703.26. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total transaction of $2,457,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. This trade represents a 11.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,829. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLH. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.33.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

