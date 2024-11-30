Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Update

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,400 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the October 31st total of 1,025,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 79.2 days.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Performance

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.03. 590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.87.

About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air travel services in Norway and internationally. It is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and cargo activities. It operates a fleet of 87 aircrafts. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

