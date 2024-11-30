Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Update

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,400 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the October 31st total of 1,025,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 79.2 days.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Performance
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.03. 590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.87.
About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA
