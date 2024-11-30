Notcoin (NOT) Price Tops $0.0091 on Top Exchanges

Notcoin (NOT) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. During the last seven days, Notcoin has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Notcoin has a total market cap of $932.14 million and approximately $205.98 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Notcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96,432.27 or 0.99737208 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,309.91 or 0.99610647 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Notcoin

Notcoin was first traded on May 16th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,456,957,534 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,456,957,533 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,456,957,533.56 with 102,456,957,533.5629 in circulation. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00911304 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 189 active market(s) with $182,902,633.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

