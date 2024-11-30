NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Update

NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NTT DATA Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDTY traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.65. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,404. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.72. NTT DATA Group has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of NTT DATA Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

About NTT DATA Group

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.

