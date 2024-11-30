Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Insider Sells $26,561.48 in Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey S. Heier sold 2,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $26,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,221.59. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 1.7 %
Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.26. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $11.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 41.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,235,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,029 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 1,142.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 662,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 609,328 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 725,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 44,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.
Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.
