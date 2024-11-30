Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Insider Sells $26,561.48 in Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey S. Heier sold 2,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $26,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,221.59. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 1.7 %

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.26. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 41.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,235,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,029 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 1,142.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 662,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 609,328 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 725,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 44,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

