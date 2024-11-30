Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Twenty Acre Capital LP

Twenty Acre Capital LP grew its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Okta makes up 6.0% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Okta by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 15.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth approximately $8,422,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Okta by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

OKTA opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.33, a P/E/G ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.02. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.69 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.90.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.24 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 200,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $15,080,507.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,908.95. This represents a 95.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $206,487.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,039.13. The trade was a 9.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 475,789 shares of company stock valued at $35,701,361. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.63.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

