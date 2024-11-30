Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 70.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 341,742 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $28,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,630.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 472.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $225.14 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.49 and a 1 year high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Argus cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.41.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total value of $676,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,423.52. This represents a 28.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,400,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,584,852.30. The trade was a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

