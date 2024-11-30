OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Short Interest Update

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,700 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the October 31st total of 330,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,417.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

OTCMKTS:OMVJF remained flat at $39.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.82. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.47.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

