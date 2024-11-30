Orchid Price Up 40.7% Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $117.64 million and $13.23 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 40.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00008469 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,887.85 or 1.00003769 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00011888 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00000856 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00062670 BTC.

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.82799019 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.11653126 USD and is up 4.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $9,482,817.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

