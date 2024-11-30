Ordinals Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $865.31 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Ordinals has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $865.31 million and $270.78 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ordinals token can currently be purchased for about $41.21 or 0.00042618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 41.87613833 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 205 active market(s) with $235,791,207.44 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

