Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Short Interest Update

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,400 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the October 31st total of 2,071,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,787.8 days.

Ørsted A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DOGEF traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $54.33. 96 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $46.99 and a 52 week high of $69.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day moving average is $59.33.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

