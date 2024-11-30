Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 7,300,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 810,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

In other news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $52,196.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,476.36. This trade represents a 14.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,734,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 46,127 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $912,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,231,000 after buying an additional 132,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYCR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 548,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,255. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.42. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $22.65.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

