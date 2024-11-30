PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,510 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in PayPal by 12,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $819,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419,351 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 180.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,043,000 after buying an additional 3,184,160 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 28.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,907,000 after buying an additional 1,866,925 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9,864.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,336,000 after buying an additional 1,108,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in PayPal by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,544,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $120,492,000 after acquiring an additional 899,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $86.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.77 and a 12 month high of $88.74.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

