PDT Partners LLC Acquires 189,710 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 291.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,710 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,862,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,092,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after buying an additional 600,208 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $8,251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1,141.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 470,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after buying an additional 432,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 74.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 686,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 293,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,306. This represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.35. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

