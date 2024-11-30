PDT Partners LLC Buys 22,964 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,964 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.06% of BILL worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of BILL by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of BILL by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BILL by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in BILL by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in BILL in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BILL alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $118,934.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,090.52. The trade was a 22.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $29,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,685. The trade was a 33.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,823 shares of company stock valued at $218,887 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BILL Stock Up 0.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of BILL stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $94.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -273.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on BILL from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BILL from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BILL from $58.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on BILL from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BILL

BILL Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.