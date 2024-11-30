PDT Partners LLC Purchases 3,084 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,884 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,967,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $129,453,000 after buying an additional 2,893,395 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 488.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,428,864 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,163 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 7,781.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 953,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,113,000 after acquiring an additional 941,756 shares during the period. Kailix Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,327,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Antero Resources Price Performance

NYSE:AR opened at $32.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 233.50 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.02. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $36.28.

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.