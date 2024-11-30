PDT Partners LLC Sells 11,659 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

PDT Partners LLC cut its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,659 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 46.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of HOG opened at $33.67 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.06.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.54%.

In related news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $137,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,405.75. The trade was a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

