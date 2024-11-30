PDT Partners LLC Sells 5,295 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Nutanix by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 24,918 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Nutanix by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,668 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Nutanix by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 22,652 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Nutanix by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,482,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,308,000 after acquiring an additional 477,838 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,274,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX opened at $65.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -186.51, a PEG ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.45. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.22 and a 1 year high of $75.80.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $547.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Nutanix from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nutanix from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

