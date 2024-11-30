Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

PTON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $4.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 24,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $144,866.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,592. This represents a 14.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 56,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $252,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,097. The trade was a 23.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 506,517 shares of company stock worth $3,524,339 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $5,724,000. Gtcr LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $65,520,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 25,397.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 392,141 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $10.34 on Monday. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

