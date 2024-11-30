PFM Health Sciences LP Increases Holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)

PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,398,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,673 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP owned about 0.08% of Werewolf Therapeutics worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 108,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HOWL opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $89.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOWL

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.