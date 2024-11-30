PFM Health Sciences LP Invests $3.51 Million in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 402,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,000. PFM Health Sciences LP owned about 0.26% of Ocular Therapeutix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 36.3% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,239,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,486,000 after buying an additional 596,000 shares during the period. Knoll Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 600,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 7,098.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 428,335 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 1.7 %

OCUL opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 12.94. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Heier sold 2,948 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $26,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,221.59. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

