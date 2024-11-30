PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the October 31st total of 245,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PML traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.88. 89,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,627. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $9.52.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PML. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,424,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 375.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 199,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 157,882 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $909,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 45,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

