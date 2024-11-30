PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the October 31st total of 245,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of NYSE PML traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.88. 89,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,627. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $9.52.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
