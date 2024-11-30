PLC Ultima Price Down 29.8% This Week (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. PLC Ultima has a total market cap of $96.05 million and $64.58 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. One PLC Ultima coin can now be bought for $20.99 or 0.00033855 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima’s genesis date was December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 211,119 coins. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

