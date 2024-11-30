Point72 Europe London LLP Takes $6.13 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 302.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,082,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,820,000 after purchasing an additional 813,666 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 89,348.4% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 398,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,111,000 after buying an additional 398,494 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 14.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,606,000 after buying an additional 238,883 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 104.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 314,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,133,000 after purchasing an additional 160,906 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 902,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,826,000 after purchasing an additional 159,576 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $981.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $902.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $832.87. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.14 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.70 billion, a PE ratio of 88.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 153.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $954.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equinix from $975.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.00, for a total transaction of $89,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,854,454. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total value of $902,869.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $3,262.40. The trade was a 99.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,754 shares of company stock valued at $11,666,756 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

