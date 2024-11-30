Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Chairman Sells 30,000 Shares

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) Chairman Mark J. Gergen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $278,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 651,291 shares in the company, valued at $6,037,467.57. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Performance

Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $907.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $9.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSTX. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Poseida Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Poseida Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 132.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 68,688 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 47.1% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 182,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 58,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,710,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 38,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $369,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

