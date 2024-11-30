Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CDC opened at $67.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.26 million, a PE ratio of -1,349.41 and a beta of 0.68. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $67.76.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.