Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDC opened at $67.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.26 million, a PE ratio of -1,349.41 and a beta of 0.68. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $67.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is -4,199.41%.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

