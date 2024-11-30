Private Trust Co. NA Has $100,000 Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 291.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2,073.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,125,000 after purchasing an additional 268,685 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,041,000. Shellback Capital LP boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 451.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 80,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,465,000 after acquiring an additional 65,600 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 123,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after acquiring an additional 64,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 846.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 55,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total value of $121,937.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,623.94. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $457.58 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $272.20 and a one year high of $481.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $449.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $472.00.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

